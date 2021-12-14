Lieke Martens (C), during a Champions League game this season. EFE / EPA / CLAUS BECH



Rome, Dec 13 (EFE) .- The Dutch Lieke Martens, a Barcelona women’s team player, received this Monday in Turin the award for the best footballer of the year from the Turin newspaper “Tuttosport”.

“Thank you very much for voting for me, it is fantastic that there is an award for women. It is an honor. It would be impossible to win it without the help of my teammates. It is special to play for Barcelona,” said Martens.

The Dutchwoman collected the award from her compatriot Edwin Van Der Sar, at a gala in which Spanish Pedro González “Pedri”, winner of the Golden Boy award for the best under-21 footballer of the season, also participated.

In her extraordinary season, Martens won the Champions League and the Spanish League with Barcelona and in her career she was also European champion with the Dutch national team.

.

List of winners:

Golden Boy: Pedri (Barcellona)

Golden Boy for the best Italian: Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta)

Golden Boy “Web”: Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg)

Italian Golden Girl: Martina Tomaselli (Sassuolo)

Best European Actor: Federico Pastorello

Golden Boy on the Run: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Golden Player: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Golden Girl: Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Best European President: Olivier Letang (Lille)

Best European Manager: Marina Granovskaia (Chelsea).