Nov 21, 2021 at 12:24 CET

EFE

The athlete from Soria Marta Pérez achieved this Sunday the best Spanish mark in history in 5 kilometers in Alcobendas with a time of 15:04, also winning the 10k test, while in the men’s category the Burgos won the victory Daniel Maple.

Marta Perez had the objective of achieving the best Spanish mark in the history of 5 kilometers in the Alcobendas 10k, whose intermediate point was timed by the judges of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, in such a way that all the records that were achieved at that point they were valid for the ranking if they later reached the finish line and finished the test.

The runner from Soria, ninth in the 1,500 meters of the Tokyo Olympic Games, tried to beat the mark of 15:11 that was held by Marta Dominguez since September 2002 in London. In Alcobendas, Marta Perez he lowered that record to 15:04, later winning the test with 34:11.

With this triumph, Marta Pérez enters that select group of Spanish athletes who come down from the 16-minute barrier in five kilometers and in which they are Martha Dominguez, Pains Czech, Trihas gebre and Alessandra Aguilar.

In the men’s category the victory went to Burgos Daniel Arce, one of the best Spanish obstacles of all time, finalist in the European Championship in Berlin 2018 and Olympic in Tokyo 2020, who stopped the clock in Alcobendas at 28:35, ahead of Toni Abadía and the belgian Yannick Michiels.

The Alcobendas test, whose distance is homologated by the RFEA, has a favorable positive slope, which means that despite achieving great marks, these cannot be classified as records in Spain but as the best Spanish mark in history, as well as it happens with the San Silvestre Vallecana. For that reason, last year, when Fernando Carro ran the 10k in 27:46, two seconds faster than Spain’s record of Toni Abbey (27:48, Laredo 2018), did not count as a record.

The 10k of Alcobendas counted in the edition of this 2021 with the presence of 3000 runners, which is a record of participation for one of the most important events of the Madrid athletic calendar.