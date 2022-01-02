Jan 01, 2022 at 22:22 CET

Agustí Sala

2022 will be the year of Marta Ortega, elected at the end of last November by the Inditex board of directors as president as of April 1 to replace Pablo Isla, a senior executive who has catapulted the business to lead the Ibex with a market value close to 90,000 million euros. The rise of Amancio Ortega’s daughter, the result of his second marriage to Flora perez, culminates the process of generational change started in 2011, when the founder handed over the presidency to Isla.

The new president, who has carried out various functions in the company since 2007, will have to show that she has her own qualities to manage an empire that has made her father one of the richest men in the world. The last name does not have to be a burden as it could be for Julian and Sean Lennon, sons of John Lennon, one of the four Beatles; But it can be a virtue, as happened with the fashion designer Stella McCartney, daughter of Paul, author of songs like ‘Yesterday’ or ‘Hey Jude’, who has had an autonomous career.

It is also explained by the ‘Financial Times’ which, in the face of critics who warn about the “prevalence of DNA over the MBA”, defends that “keeping the heirs at the helm of the company is an ingredient of long-term success in large companies family members “, with exceptions such as the Gucci, protagonists of the latest Ridley Scott film.

There are precedents: Ana Botín, president of Banco Santander, who relieved her father Emilio when he died in September 2014 or the sisters Marta and Cristina Álvarez, who inherited the throne of El Corte Inglés from Isidoro Álvarez, also deceased seven years ago. Both in the Ibex and outside it, female representation is still scarce.

The new president is her father’s right eye, assure those who know them. Amancio Ortega had in his first marriage with Rosalia Mera (died in 2013), from whom he separated, two children: Sandra and Marcos. The first is the richest woman in Spain, the second shareholder being the Inditex empire. When her parents divorced, Sandra always stayed by her mother’s side and away from the spotlight. Marcos, for his part, suffers from a significant disability.

Social life

Marta has a more social life by moving both in the world of horse riding, one of her passions, and in fashion. She is married in a second nuptials to the former representative of designer models Carlos Torretta, son of fashion designer Roberto Torretta; after divorcing the jockey Sergio Álvarez Moya. Their wedding, in November 2018, was one of the events of the year, with live performances by Chris Martin, and lead singer of Coldplay; Norah Jones or Jamie Cullum, among others.

In a statement to ‘The Wall Street Journal’, Marta Ortega declared that she did not plan to adopt a formal position in the company’s executive, although was “open” to it. “To be honest, I would like be close to the product, which was what my father always did, I will be where the company needs me the most, “he said.

Said and done, Ortega, who will be 38 years old on January 10, will become president, backed by a CEO, Oscar Garcia Maceiras; and a steering committee will contribute to feminize a territory that is still very masculine, that of the Ibex leadership, which still has little presence of women. As of April there will be three presidents of companies of the main Spanish stock market reference: Marta Ortega (Inditex), Ana Botín (Santander) and Beatriz Corredor (Red Eléctrica). These are joined by the CEOs: Maria Dolores Dancausa (Bankinter) and Cristina Ruiz placeholder image (Indra).

Far from being egalitarian

It is evident that the female quota on the boards of directors of the large Spanish listed companies is still far from being equal. In the financial year of 2020, the presence of women in the leadership of Spanish companies stood at 27.6%, according to the report ‘Remuneration of directors of listed companies’ prepared by KPMG Abogados. This figure, which has improved substantially in recent years, is still far from the 40% target recommended by the stock market supervisor, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), for the year 2022.

However, we must also highlight the progress in this regard, because when the CNMV’s Good Governance Code was drawn up in 2015, the presence of women on the boards of Spanish listed companies stood at 15.6% (19.6% in the case of only accounting for the Ibex) compared to the 30% target set for 2020. With the figures on the table, the stock market regulator decided in June of last year raise the recommendation to 40% by 2022. Experts warn that this objective will foreseeably come later, since some 14 companies of the large Spanish listed companies still fail to meet the 30% quota with which they should have closed 2020.