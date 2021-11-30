11/30/2021 On at 08:03 CET

EFE

The Board of Directors of Inditex has appointed Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder of the company (Amancio Ortega), new president of the company Effective April 1, 2022, replacing Pablo Isla, who had held this position since 2011, the textile firm informed the CNMV in a relevant event.

The Board also appoints as CEO of the company Oscar Garcia Maceiras, until now Secretary General of Inditex, who will replace Carlos Crespo with immediate effect.

The relevant fact also specifies that Javier Monteoliva Díaz will leave his position as deputy secretary of the Board of Directors and will be the new general secretary of the company, as well as of the different committees of the Board.