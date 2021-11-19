

Nov 19, 2021 at 18:11 CET



The Team Manager of the Repsol Honda Team, Alberto Puig, has offered on the official MotoGP website an update on the status of Marc Márquez , affected by an injury to the optic nerve (diplopia) that prevented him from participating in the last two appointments of the 2021 World Cup. In statements in the Jerez test, the Barcelona team manager explained that the eighth champion will undergo further explorations and tests in the run-up to Christmas, and that HRC and Marquez they will make decisions for the future once the results of those last checkups are clarified.

Marquez missed the last two rounds of the World championship 2021 in Portimao and Valencia, in addition to the Jerez test, after suffering an accident while exercising practicing off-road before the Algarve Grand Prix. Subsequently, it was announced that the pilot of Cervera, 28, suffered a new episode of double vision, known as diplopia, reliving the injury that he already suffered at the end of 2011 and that then had him six months in ‘dry dock’

“The important thing is how you are,” he began. Puig. “And he is more or less the same as we explained (in Portimao and Valencia). You need time to rest, recover and see if this entire area around the eye is deflating, lowering and calming down. Then we will see “, detailed Puig about its pilot.

“By Christmas we will have a new review with the doctor and we will see what the situation is. Then, probably, we will make decisions about those possibilities. Of course, he is not happy not to be here (Jerez test). At the same time, he understands that what he needs now is to rest and be patient, and this is the situation “, concluded the Spanish Team Manager regarding Marc Márquez.