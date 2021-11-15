A few days ago, YouTube, the Alphabet video platform, announced a big change: remove the “dislike” button publicly. The ‘I don’t like’ button will continue to appear as normal (you may not have the change applied yet because it is being displayed little by little), although the counter will be private, so only the creator will be able to see the exact number of ‘ dislikes’ from YouTube Studio.

In the past, YouTube had the ability to rate videos with stars, between 1 and 5. Starting in 2010, the deployment and use of the like or dislike buttons began. The company had been wondering what to do with this button for some time.

Among the main arguments for this relevant decision is that the “dislike” has served as the basis for groups of people to organize and harass creators by pressing the ‘I don’t like’ button en masse. “The worst part is taken by creators with few followers, a favorite target of these harassments,” they say from YouTube.

14 Tricks to make the most of YouTube

There are arguments against and they propose other measures

But there is many content creators who disagree with the decision and with the approach of YouTube managers. There are different arguments for this that have been presented these days on social networks, which we summarize here.

Here we collect some of the ideas that have been put on the table these days. As one of the most critical of this decision, Marques Brownlee, who has 15 million subscribers on his channel, has said, “YouTube is one of the few platforms that exist that listen to its creators” so we will see if the arguments against lead to the video platform to make new decisions.

Take away quality information for viewers

When we go to watch a video, a key indicator that will tell us if it is worth investing time or not in its visualization, is the number of negative and positive votes you have from other viewers.

Brownlee explains that to decide if you want to watch a video or not, you first look at the ratings and, If there are many “I don’t like it” go to the comments to see what they say about negative to see if the “dislikes” are relevant to him, understanding why that video has not liked the audience. And so you decide whether or not you want to spend your time on visualization.

“Hiding the dislikes, you are hiding very valid information from users and necessary that it helps them to know which videos are worth watching and which ones are not “, is what this content creator has argued.

Regarding this, another YouTuber, Clinton Jeff, recalled on his Twitter account that not only the viewer will see information that may be irrelevant but can also access videos with a false title. And he gave as an example an alleged trailer of the famous Netflix Squid Game that turned out to be just a compilation of images one after another. Since the dislike button is not visible, users cannot tell, at first glance, that many others were unhappy with the content for not delivering what it promised.

This is a perfect example of what @MKBHD was talking about. Here’s a fake trailer for “Squid Game Season 2” but because you can’t see the dislike number, you don’t know its fake until you start realizing all the random movie clips they put together pic.twitter.com/vVNxRMqQfi – Clinton Jeff (@clintonjeff) November 13, 2021

Chris Burton, also a creator on YouTube, recalled in an interview with the BBC that in many cases the titles do not fit the content and there are those who advertise something very flashy for a video that does not really deliver what it promises and that removing the “dislike” information will only remove information that is relevant to viewers.

“YouTube is not other platforms”





YouTube argued, when announcing this decision, that we will get used to not having a “dislike” button because other platforms don’t have it. Brownlee remembers that other platforms use algorithms to offer us content according to what we liked.

But YouTube does not have its strength in offering us content according to that, but rather, after Google, it is the second largest search engine in the world. People go to YouTube to find answers to their doubts, to find tutorials that solve their doubts and help them do something, for example.

According to this creator, if a person goes to YouTube in search of something and when they see the videos of the results, no one informs them of the content that the viewers have not liked, they may have a worse experience because they may end up watching videos that do not answer their questions. This can eventually lead to them spending less time on the platform.

“YouTube is not TikTok, it’s more of a Netflix“According to Marques Brownlee, since YouTube users look for what they want to see. People, in general, are not exposed to content reaching them according to the algorithms. People search for what they want to see within this platform .

For YouTube, the “I don’t like” button is widely used by trolls to hurt content creators, especially small creators who are just starting out and still have few followers.

Regarding this, another argument put forward by Marques Brownlee is that if a user does not have the opportunity to publicly express their dislike in the dislike button, they have another option: that of the comments. And that can lead content creators to deal with many more “haters” or “trolls” comments that now.

Alternative ideas to hide this button





Brownlee has positively valued how the Alphabet platform has taken decisions and measures to avoid certain comments and give creators more control about what is commented on in their videos so that spam or “trolling” can be avoided.

Instead of publicly hiding the “dislike” button, Brownlee believes that new measures could be worked on so that its use is done in a responsible way. For example, that we only have the right to vote for videos of which we have consumed a certain percentage of the total time.