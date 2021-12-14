The echoes of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be slow to fade and Red Bull did not want to miss the opportunity to harshly criticize Michael Masi and Mercedes for what happened in recent races.

Toto Wolff was dispatched at ease against Michael Masi during the last minutes of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when he was informed that the race would be relaunched on the final lap.

But he has not been the only one who has criticized what happened in Abu Dhabi and in general during an entire season in which the race director, Michael Masi, has been overwhelmed by the situation.

A good example of this is that even the winners have criticized their performance, since both in Saudi Arabia (Verstappen sanctioned twice) and in the decision to start the race in Abu Dhabi (Lewis Hamilton maintains position after leaving the track), they have felt very harmed.

“There is a great need to act. Now a new president of the FIA ​​is coming »

“We will reconsider our participation in Formula 1 if this does not have a corresponding impact on future championships”Helmut Marko has emphatically pointed out. The whole system needs to be reconsidered. Inconsistency is part of it, decisions cannot even be interpreted. The rules must be simplified and the premise must be: Let’s run! ‘

“The rules must make quick decisions possible and these must be carried out by those responsible in a matter of seconds. The stewards and the race director will definitely be questioned. After so many mistakes that have been made, there is certainly a great need for action. Now a new president is coming », he recalled, as the FIA ​​will choose the replacement for Jean Todt this month.

Mercedes

But if the performance of the race director has disappointed Helmut Marko, Mercedes’ double claim has outraged the entire team Red bull.

“It is unworthy of a World Championship final that the decision is delayed so long. But that speaks to the attitude of what I would say is a very bad loser for raising such objections and protests. It’s disgusting what they did after the race. Present a protest that they were clear would not work, “Helmut Marko said.

Christian Horner was somewhat more restrained, but admitted to being disappointed by such an unpleasant ending and the prospect of having to face an appeal. «If there is still something to come, they ignore the will of the fans. They obviously felt a bit desperate. We didn’t want this to end with the stewards. ‘

«They have been great competitors this year. And Lewis has been a phenomenal driver. We have had our friction. It has been tense. It has been tough. But we are delighted with the result. And very proud of Max, who has been phenomenal, “admitted Horner.

“I was surprised that we ended up at the police station for the incidents. I wouldn’t be so surprised if they appealed. But I think the race director made his position clear, the stewards made their position clear and the ruling is very clear.

Max Verstappen, for his part, did not understand Mercedes’ reaction either, stating that «There isn’t much to really say about that. I think it also sums up the season a bit. The track was clear, why run another lap behind the safety car? I think it is a fair decision of the race direction. In this case it benefited me, but another day may go against me. I know it », concluded the new world champion.