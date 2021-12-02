File image of a woman holding US dollar bills on top of Brazilian real bills in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 31, 2015. REUTERS / Sergio Moraes / Archive

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTÁ, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Latin American markets were trading in a mixed trend in the early hours of Thursday’s session, some of them taking advantage of the international weakness of the dollar, while others remain cautious regarding concerns about the advance of the variant omicron of the coronavirus.

* On Thursday the United States, Germany and Russia joined countries planning tougher restrictions on the omicron variant of the coronavirus, as concern grows about its eventual impact on the global economic recovery.

* “The uncertainty generated by the new variant of the virus, especially when coinciding with the intention of the Fed to toughen its policies, is translating into an increase in market volatility, reducing the appetite for risk,” said Ricardo Evangelista , Senior Analyst at ActivTrades.

* “The US dollar, a currency that we would have expected to benefit more sharply from the new Federal Reserve stance, is seeing its gains constrained by the attractiveness of other safe havens such as the yen and the Swiss franc.” added.

* The gains were led by the Mexican peso with an appreciation of 1.24%, while the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index rose 0.27%.

* Brazil followed, with the real rising 1.04%, while the Bovespa equity index appreciated 1.71%.

* The Colombian peso strengthened by 0.28% to 3,955.53 units per dollar, while the benchmark index of the stock market, the MSCI COLCAP added 0.58% to 1,426.46 points.

* The Chilean peso fell 0.06%, to 836.70 / 837.00 units per dollar. Meanwhile, the leading index of the Santiago stock exchange, the IPSA rose 0.72%, to 4,363.67 units.

* The Peruvian currency, the sol, fell 0.07%, to 4.066 / 4.074 units per dollar, while the benchmark of the Lima Stock Exchange lost 0.04%, to 529.34 points.

* In Argentina, the peso lost 0.06 &, while in the stock market the Merval index rose around one percentage point due to renewed purchases given the investor optimism generated by the announcement of the Government of a visit to the IMF to advance in an agreement of debt restructuring.

(Report by Nelson Bocanegra, additional report by Froilán Romero and Benjamin Mejias in Santiago, Edited by Manuel Farías)