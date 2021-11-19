BUENOS AIRES, Nov 19 (Reuters) – Argentina’s financial markets deepened a downward price path on Friday amid lingering doubts about the future of the domestic economy as progress is awaited in a lengthy debt negotiation with the Monetary Fund International (IMF).

President Alberto Fernández said, after learning of an adverse result for the ruling party in mid-term elections, that in the first week of December “a bill that spells out the multi-year economic program” will be sent to Congress in the framework of negotiations with the IMF.

For his part, Economy Minister Martín Guzmán said in radio statements that the country intends to resolve this year the renegotiation of a debt with the IMF, a day after IMF spokesman Gerry Rice indicated that they continue to “work with the authorities to reach full understandings of a comprehensive plan. “

Doubts about the near future of the third largest economy in Latin America are reflected in a fall in stock and bond prices, a high country risk and a persistent dollarization of portfolios that pressures the exchange market.

“The negative sentiment in the local market persists. The macro challenges to be faced in the coming months are not minor,” said a settlement and clearing agent.

He added that “the exchange rate pressures and the monetary disorder require economic measures and until such time as an economic path is defined that orders the macro, it is difficult to begin to see a sustained change in the trend in prices.”

* The S&P Merval stock index fell 1.94%, to 87,777.93 units, at 12:45 local time (15450 GMT), after a bullish start and recovering 2.3% in the previous session, after losing more of 6% in the days after the elections last Sunday.

* “The fall in ADRs (local shares listed in New York) is still important and leads the way in the (local) market, on a day when fears of a resurgence (of COVID-19) in Europe hit the markets” said an operator.

* The Bank of New York Mellon’s index of Argentine stocks in the United States fell a strong 2.25%.

* On the other hand, Argentine bonds in the local over-the-counter market fell an important 0.5% on average, with a country risk prepared by the JP Morgan bank, which rose 20 units, to a renewed historical maximum level of 1,761 basis points .

* The interbank peso depreciated 0.06%, to 100.46 / 100.47 units per dollar, in a place with liquidity controlled by the central bank (BCRA).

* Guzmán ruled out a devaluation of the peso at a time when exchange rate pressures encourage speculation about an adjustment in the interbank price given that the gap with alternative markets exceeds 100%.

* In this framework, the so-called “cash with settlement” ‘CCL’ was trading down at 213.7 pesos per dollar, the so-called “MEP dollar” was trading up at 203.2 pesos and the benchmark informal dollar or ‘blue’ improved slightly to 200.5 per dollar.

* To discourage alternative exchange businesses, the National Securities Commission (CNV) established this week that the limit of operations in the stock exchange ‘CCL’ must respect a technical limit (50,000 nominal dollars) beyond purchases of public securities in currency foreign.

(Report by Walter Bianchi; With the collaboration of Hernán Nessi; Edited by Jorge Otaola)