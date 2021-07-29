Wall Street lateralizes and puts a ceiling on the recovery of Argentine assets.



Argentina’s stock market assets were traded with a disparate trend, slight price fluctuations and few deals this Wednesday, given the low investment interest derived from operational caution in the face of the legislative elections to be held in November, amid greater aversion to global risk due to financial tensions between the United States and China.

However, despite the erratic day on Wall Street, the leading stock index index S&P Merval of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange stood out with a 1.3% improvement, at a close of 66,553 points, in a sharp rebound after the Federal Reserve say that the US economic recovery continues despite the coronavirus and mentioned discussions about the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support.

On the New York Stock Exchanges, the Dow Jones Industrials Index was down 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Tech Average was up 0.7 percent.

Argentine stock ADRs ended up trading with a majority of increases. Globant (+ 3.4%) and YPF (+ 2.6%) led. It also highlights the decrease of 5.7% for the titles of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales, in a price adjustment after having earned 20% in dollars during the wheel on Tuesday.

The Merval accumulates an improvement of 29.9% so far this year, compared to an accumulated inflation of 25.3% in the first half of 2021.

“The ‘electoral mode’ is already being felt with greater force, and this is reflected in an atmosphere of apathy that only focuses on political signals and short-term economic decisions aligned with said objective,” he said. Gustavo Ber, an economist at the Ber Study.

Fernando Staropoli, Account executive of Rava Bursátil, affirmed that “the Monetary Fund updated its global projections and, as it emerged, the growth outlook for the Argentine economy improved in 2021 thanks to the increase in prices in its exports and a slowdown for 2022. In this way, the forecast estimates that the GDP could recover 6.4% this year and 2.4% in 2022 ″.

The leading panel Merval of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange gains 30% in pesos in 2021, a rate higher than the accumulated inflation in the period

The government of Alberto Fernandez It is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure some USD 45,000 million but there is speculation in the market that there would be no announcement before the elections.

Global bonds -in dollars with foreign law- gained 0.2% on average, with a risk country of JP Morgan that remained an integer for Argentina, to 1,601 points basic, at 17 hours.

The Province of Buenos Aires has the majority support of creditors to restructure bonds for about 7,000 million dollars, he told Reuters the provincial Minister of Economy, Pablo Lopez.

The Ministry of Economy will put out to tender seven Treasury bills on Wednesday in an operation that will seek to attract some 165,000 million pesos in search of financing to face the payment of 161,700 million pesos corresponding to the maturities of two letters, operators agreed.

A BCRA source told Reuters last week that the entity will use “all its strength” to rationalize the unbridled demand for dollars and tame the volatile alternative exchange markets.

KEEP READING

Dollar today: with the help of “friendly hands”, the free quote yields for the third wheel in a row and sells for $ 180

Three key tips to start investing in cryptocurrencies

The Central Bank’s issuance, at full speed: in July it reached $ 180,000 million

The exchange market will have to get used to the Central Bank starting to sell dollars

Dollar and elections: similarities and differences in exchange rate pressure prior to the last electoral years