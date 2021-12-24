12/23/2021 On at 23:29 CET

Sport.es

FC Barcelona has closed the incorporation of Ferran Torres at the expense of being able to reduce the salary mass of its staff to be able to register it as soon as the winter market opens. The Blaugrana club needs to get rid of some players to be able to sign without breaking the salary limit established by LaLiga. Y Sergiño Dest is one of those on the exit ramp.

Although back problems may have weakened his performance this season, the young American full-back still has a good lineup and clubs as important as Bayern or Chelsea would be delighted to recruit him.

Y the London club could take a step forward in this winter market to cover Ben Chilwell’s long injury drop. According to information from ‘Express’, the blues would be studying presenting a proposal of 35 million that could make Barça consider the operation, taking into account that as of January 3, Xavi Hernández will already be able to count on Dani Alves in that right back position.

Relations between Barça and Chelsea are fluid and in the negotiation, the Blaugrana club could reactivate the option of César Azpilicueta, the veteran Spanish international with whom the Blaugrana sports management wanted to reinforce the left side.

Chelsea’s proposal would almost double the 20 million that Barça paid to Ajax two summers ago for taking over the services of Dest.