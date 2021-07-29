Market studies allow us to analyze the viability, growth and positioning of a company or product. Especially in the health sector, where it is currently going through one of the most significant stages of development in the world. Where providers, medical personnel, infrastructure and especially the patient are directly involved. 1

Today, the demand for health services has a traditional approach, where the patient determines the demand. Taking into consideration that health action is clearly corrective and not preventive or predictive and only economically accessible for a few. 2

For these reasons, market research is essential. Seeking to determine and meet the needs of all stakeholders. And so, in this way to comply with the concerns of users. Providing quality health services, accompanied with the expected productivity and profitability

In Mexico, there are different companies, programs and / or applications that allow obtaining market research results quickly, truthfully and at a competitive price, among them we have:

Mercawise, has at its disposal a tool that seeks to improve and guide the client in making the correct decisions. Through personalized online market studies, where surveys are tailored to your needs, and the target audience is segmented according to need. 3

Feebbo, in addition to allowing the creation of surveys, has a segmentation of users that are validated one by one. While applying an impressive speed in data processing. Thus, you can complete a task in record time, even in a single day, thanks to 100% systematization.

Survey Monkey is a world-renowned platform. That allows users in Mexico and around the world to collect results to obtain high-quality market research. Counting, with more than 100 survey templates, a question bank with more than 2000 options, verified by its experts in marketing methodologies.

On the other hand, Google has several options that allow market research to be carried out in an assertive way. Among which you can find the following tools;

Google Drive is a service that allows you to create customizable surveys. Useful to carry out a collection of digital information, directly from the users of interest. 4

Google consumer barometer is the interactive tool that allows you to discover ideas about web consumers. That is, it shows us how people from more than 45 countries use the internet

Thanks to these tools we can know the percentage of Mexicans who made their purchases online during the last day and which were the products of greatest interest. In addition, denoting according to the records of the market studies of these applications that 1 out of every 3 respondents in Mexico uses an average of 2 internet access devices. 3

With the help of technology, digitization and market research, it is possible to know first-hand the needs of the health sector, what users expect and recognize the competition. Likewise, it is possible to establish whether the service to be offered is the correct one for the market niche that is being studied. So that your company has all the guarantees of operation and provides a high quality health service.

