In a world where economic development and access to opportunities have not been equitable, it is important to build economies with an inclusive development approach. In the case of Mexico, this is particularly relevant because, according to World Bank figures, our country is one of the 25% of the most unequal countries in the world. In Mexico, the 10% of the population with the highest incomes captures 59% of the national income, while the highest 1% concentrates even more, with 29%. For these reasons, Coparmex presented in recent days the initiative “Market Economy with Inclusive Development”, which basically proposes a new model that seeks to promote the economic, social and ecological-sustainable development of the country.

In order to achieve this approach to a competitive economy focused on inclusive development, it is essential to understand what it is all about. To begin with, an inclusive process is not just something superficial, which would be “nice to have” – ​​it is a necessity. An inclusive process requires diverse voices, a cooperative approach to design, and space for conflict and resolution. That means drawing on the expertise of seasoned professionals, students, workers, community advocates, and other stakeholders who represent a mix of demographics, various types of organizations and varied communities, perspectives, and political affiliations – people who truly represent the community, and are willing to challenge traditional hierarchies in decision-making.

It is true that taking the time to engage the community, engage in candid cross-sector conversations, build trust, and seek dialogue can make the process complex and difficult to execute.

For this reason, Coparmex’s proposal is complete and focused on results, based on 20 points, here I mention some of the most important: You need freedom to undertake, invest, compete and exchange legal goods and services within a framework legal and ethical. We must build a framework of respect for human rights, equality before the law and the promotion of equity, inclusion and diversity. In order to promote investment, it is essential to respect the private property rights of all types of assets: physical, intangible and digital. A democratic political system is needed, based on law, with independent institutions, as well as clear, stable and enforced laws and rules. Companies must have respect and joint responsibility before all their involved and related groups such as their collaborators, clients, shareholders, suppliers, community and government. At the level of education, it is imperative to build a quality education system, updated and accessible to all as a basis for human, well-known and social development. In the digital world we have a very important task to give everyone access to digital connectivity as a permanent basis for personal development and social cohesion.

In the world of crisis that we have lived through in recent months, we have learned that we can reinvent ourselves and that a focus on homework can lead to extraordinary achievements. It is time to challenge ourselves to seek comprehensive solutions that allow us to build a Mexico with more opportunity for development for all. #OpinionCoparmex

Luis Durán is General Director of Strategy Primus and President of the COPARMEX Dissemination Committee

