It is well known that speculation is one of the biggest scourges that arises when a product is scarce. In the name of freedom, privileged hands hoard stock to sell it above the market price and get some extra money. It is an illegal practice, although it is also difficult to stop as it is often part of the black economy. However, this problem that seriously affects Next-Gen consoles could be improved in Japan thanks to a new practice that will be carried out on PS5 consoles: mark them to find out where they go.

Truly, it is terrible that there are companies that are forced to mark the stock of consoles in this way. In this case, as detailed in the PSU portal, the consoles of the GEO commercial chain are marked inside their packaging so that it is more difficult to detect and that speculators are left exposed to the questionable practices with which they profit. It is not the first time this has happened, since other Japanese stores like Nojima Denki They began selling the consoles in October by removing the DualSense box.

As we say, the problem of speculation arises because there are not enough consoles on the market to cover the demand. The shortage of computer components prevents PS5 from manufacturing consoles at a rate appropriate to its demand, which, given its limited number, further increases the fever for the white titan. However, this situation is also suffered by Microsoft, since its sales, although not as scandalous as Sony’s, are also always very overwhelmed by the number of players thirsty for Next-Gen consoles.

In addition, Nintendo also has a similar problem, despite the fact that the Switch has been on the market for years and is already more than established with its more than 90 million units sold, having had to reduce its production by 20% with respect to the fiscal year forecasts because they cannot maintain an adequate production rhythm.