Mark Cerny talks about making the PS5 in new video

Mark Cerny, main architect of the PlayStation 5, He has become one of the most important figures in the industry in recent years. His contributions towards the medium are certainly notorious, especially for the community of PlayStation, and now the executive has returned in a new video where he talks in detail about the creation process for the new console of Sony.

In this video, Cerny explains how the DualSense, the implementation of raytracing at PS5, 3D audio, custom chips, and of course the transition from HDD to SSDs. Cerny highlights many of the meetings you had prior to creating this console, and how you took notes on some of the most common requests among different developers.

The video in question is similar to the presentation we had in March known as ‘Road to PlayStation 5‘, where the own Cerny took over the stage to talk to us about some of the novelties of the PS5 even before the console was physically revealed.

Editor’s note: It’s clear that Cerny has extensive knowledge of not just the PS5, but how the industry works in general. The main architect of the PS4 and PS5 is definitely a key piece for Sony, and we will see if the Japanese company recruits him again to work on the PS6.

Via: Wired