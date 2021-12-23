Aunt May played by Marisa Tomei stars in one of the most shocking moments of the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Attention SPOILERS. In Spider-Man: No Way Home we have been able to verify how Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) does the role that Uncle Ben usually had in the comics to Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Since it even tells you the phrase of: “With great power comes great responsibility”. In addition, his death affects the young hero a lot, but he knows that she always wanted him to do the right thing.

Now the actress Marisa tomei has revealed that he wanted Aunt May to be LGTBI in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“There was a moment when I felt that May might be a lesbian. I was like: Maybe he should be with a woman because Ben is gone and who should he be with? And we were talking about it. So, I really wanted SONY’s Amy Pascal to be my girlfriend. [risas] I know. I was like: No one has to know, Amy. I’ll just … I’ll just be in one scene and you’ll be there, and I’ll just be like hey … you know? It will be something subtle. But no one went for it at the time.

We will no longer see the character at Marvel Studios.

Spider-Man: No Way Home left a very open ending for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), since he will have to start a new life as a university student and as a hero but this time he will do it without Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) who died because of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) plus MJ (Zendaya) Y Ned leeds (Jacob Batalon) they leave the city to study at MIT.

Fortunately, Marisa tomei has left a great performance and a memorable scene with the death of Aunt May and we will always remember her for the three Spider-Man installments that she has starred in. In addition, it must be remembered that the movies of Marvel studios where has intervened Tom holland can be seen in Disney Plus.