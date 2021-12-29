Maripán’s best year as a professional



Dec 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM CET



The Chilean defense Guillermo Maripan Say goodbye to 2021 in the best possible way. The central has been consolidated during this year as one of the stars of the French Ligue1, become one of the pillars of Monaco that finished last season in third position and contesting the final of the French Cup. Maripán was designated the best Chilean soccer player months ago according to the CIES Football Observatory, and was consolidated as the top scorer in the major leagues thanks to his five goals during the past year.

In this year that is ending, the defender took a step forward and his own coach, Niko Kovac, highlighted his maturity, authority and leadership in the Monegasque team, turning 27 years into one of the mainstays of the young team, the who is less than average age in the main European competitions. This growth has been seen during the year, since Maripán was chosen by L’Equipe in the ideal eleven of last season, and this championship has been part of the eleven of the day on one occasion.

In addition, the French publication Nice-Matin has awarded him as the best Monaco player so far this season in Ligue1 thanks to his great numbers in the tournament and the Europa League, in which qualification for the eighth of final: 901 good passes out of 1006 in total, 87 recoveries, and one dribble in his favor in 18 games between the two competitions.

As if that were not enough, the central is a untouchable for coach Martín Lasarte In the Chilean national team, he has become one of its master pillars as evidenced by his regular presence in qualifying games for the Qatar World Cup, without forgetting that in the last Copa América he shone after signing a dribble against Leo Messi that went viral , since few are the defenders who have dared to do it.

“It makes me happy to make the club and the national team grow, they help me evolve. It has been a good year, and I want to continue with the same confidence and doing things with clear ideas as up to now & rdquor ;, comments the Chilean defense in this regard after a splendid 2021.