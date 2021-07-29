During the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games we saw a series of musical references to franchises such as Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Monster Hunter and more video games. However, fans of this medium were left wanting to see something related to anime and Nintendo in this event. Now, a leak has revealed the original plans for this ceremony, where these missing elements were planned.

According to a document obtained by Shukan bunshun, the ceremony of this Olympic event was going to begin with a reference to Akira, an anime that takes place during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Along with this, there were plans to see Mario during an 8-bit event hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto. As if that were not enough, we were going to listen to music from The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Kirby and other series of the company.

However, the Olympic committee fired Mikiko Mizuno, choreographer who was in charge of the presence of Japan in the Rio 2016 Games and who took the reins of the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. In this way, references to Akira and Nintendo were removed. Following this event, plans emerged in October last year to see Lady Gaga and Naomi Watanabe, a Japanese comedian, use Mario’s warp pipes and appear on the main stage.

These plans were also not carried out, and when Nintendo decided to withdraw entirely from the Olympic committee before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Games, any hope of seeing Mario on stage is gone. Although at the moment there is no clear explanation for this, some fans have pointed out that the controversies related to COVID-19 had something to do with it.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is an event that has been criticized by the public in Japan, since holding this great event in the middle of a pandemic can be counterproductive for society. Thus, Some people have pointed out that Nintendo withdrew from this competition to avoid negative press.

Via: Nintendo Everything