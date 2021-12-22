Surely in hundreds of houses this Christmas the protagonist of the Christmas Eve dinner (or New Year’s Eve) is the suckling pig, one of the kings of Christmas roasts along with lamb (or suckling lamb), sea bream, sea bass or turkey.

If you are one of those who this year has the suckling pig as the main axis again, we have good news for you: the chef’s tricks Mario Sandoval, with two Michelin stars in the Madrid restaurant Coque, which opens its kitchen to us to explain step by step how one of the roast suckling pigs is made most famous in Spain.

The Sandovals dispatch “between 5,000 and 6,000 a year”, explains the chef, “in a normal year, of course”, which are distributed between Coque (its gastronomic, in Marqués de Riscal 11), Coquetto (a more informal restaurant and more oriented to tapas, in Fortuny 2) and the events that They give in La Romanée, a farm in Humanes, where the Sandovals are from, and that you can also enjoy at home with this delivery option, even at Christmas.

Currently, from his restaurant between six and eight roast suckling pigs are taken out per service. “The piglets are ours, from our own farm, and weigh between four and four and a half kilos,” he adds. “They are slaughtered at 21 days and are of the John Dallas breed, which is a cross between pietrain and duroc, with 30% less fat than that of the classic suckling pig”, he claims.

Beyond the pork, there are just four other ingredients in your suckling pig: “just salt, pepper, oil and vinegar“.

Before the oven

Opening of the suckling pig at the bottom and small cuts on the nape to promote cooking.

“The suckling pig, opened by the gut, must be laid on its back and opened well, with the palms of the hands,” he shows, “to make it more uniform“Then, to ensure that uniformity, comes the touch that is given upside down.” It is held firmly with a thumb on the hip and hind legs are disjointed [tirando con la mano hacia la propia cadera del cerdo]; then we do the same with the shoulders“, exemplifies putting the thumb on the shoulder of the pig and pulling in the opposite direction to the one marked by the hand.

“With this you leave the suckling pig at the same height and it cooks equally in all its parts. If we did not, the shoulders would be higher, or the hips, and it would not be a uniform cooking, “he explains. From there, we go to the animal’s head, a very fleshy part on the back of the pig’s neck.

“We make deep cuts into small squares, as if they were torrezzas, with a well-sharpened knife, so that the heat reaches that area well. If you don’t, it won’t roast the same, “he claims. Then he cuts hands and feet.” That way it fits better in the oven and that cut is used in the restaurant to make broths and a saam, thus serving the suckling pig in three different passes. “, he explains while he tells us quantities:” With a whole suckling pig there is a main dish for six people; even for eight if there are a lot of starters or appetizers. “

The seasoned

Greased and seasoned. First the oil, on both sides, so that later the salt is well impregnated.

Neither rosemary, nor thyme, nor aromatic. Just oil, salt, pepper and vinegar. “A generous jet of oil on both sides of the suckling pig [empezando por la espalda y luego por la tripa, con el cochinillo abierto], and we spread it well by hand. You have to be generous because if not, it dries “, he begins. In his case, he opts for a 100% Arbequina oil, which is not too intense either.

“We also salt and pepper generously [solo la tripa, o boca arriba, nunca la espalda o boca abajo]. It must be generous because when we turn the piglet most of it will fall off“He continues. This seasoning phase is finished off with an also abundant stream of vinegar.” A normal vinegar, of white wine, to remove the smell of pork, “he certifies.

The instrumental

It is true that the Coke oven is an oak wood-fired oven made to measure for them, which has a steam draft and a smoke draft, which can roast more than eight piglets in one service. That does not prevent us from being able to emulate it at home. “With a home oven you can also grill without problems. Heat up and down, or in a combi oven, with 50% steam, is sufficient. If it is not mixed, putting down a tray with water so that there is humidity will go well “, he assures.” In no case is it necessary to turn on the grill to toast it, “he warns.

Seasoned and oven-ready suckling pig versus a half-cooked suckling pig. In both, the importance of the grid on the tray is appreciated.

Where Mario Sandoval does not play it is on the type of surface on which to roast the suckling pig. “You cannot cook directly on a tray because then it is not roasted: it is cooked. We put a tray and on it we put an oven rack, so that they release the juices there, “he clarifies.

Cooking

Precision and little dizziness of the pig inside the oven are the maximums in Coque roasts. “First we put it face up, so that it cooks, at 180 degrees for one hour and forty minutes. When that time has passed, we take it out, turn it over and put it at the same temperature for 40 minutes, so that it is roasted and finished “, simplifies the chef from Madrid.

“First face up, so that it cooks; then face down, so that it is roasted”

In your case, when they are in full cooking, distinguish the steam draft. “When it is cooking face up, the steam draft is closed [así se consigue la cocción, con una parte de humedad] and face down, as we want to toast, we open it so that there is no humidity“, he comments to us while turning several piglets.” The raised crust [una de las señas de identidad de los cochinillos de Coque] it doesn’t always come out. It only appears in pigs that have a very specific ratio of fat to muscle. Not even in the restaurant they all work out, “he acknowledges, so you don’t have to worry if that slight upheaval does not occur at home.

Garnish to taste

After 40 minutes of roasting on the back, the Coque suckling pig is ready to go to the table. In this case, the elevation of the skin is appreciated, like a crunchy crust.

The roast suckling pig lacks little dressing, apart from a green salad, a mashed potatoes or its own juice, Although Sandoval is not very in favor of adding that sauce, contrary to what is usually done with lamb.

“Making a garnish of red cabbage stewed with apple and pine nuts goes very well because it is fresh and also very seasonal,” he explains for those who want to get away from the dominant tonic while he tells us what his fetish part is: “the one that most I like it, because it is the juiciest, it is the kidney area“.

Chef word.

