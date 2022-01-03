Although Nintendo did not save a strong launch for the last month of 2021, the company managed to become the winner in terms of consoles and video games sold refers, since since the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED in October their sales have not decreased. We are already starting a new year and the first sales tables show Mario Kart 8 as the leader, followed by FIFA 22 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

From the last weeks of 2021 we could see that Mario Kart 8: Deluxe It dominated the sales charts again, because thanks to the Nintendo Switch package with MK8, the console broke sales records in Europe, in addition to dominating Black Friday in the US. In the week after Christmas (December 26 to January 1) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe was the best-selling video game, so the Nintendo Switch started 2022 very well.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Minecraft Just Dance 2022 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Mario Party Superstars

FIFA 22 It has also enjoyed very good sales since its launch in early October, especially in Europe. Third we have Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is not for nothing the second best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch. In fourth place we have Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the best-selling PlayStation exclusive based on these sales charts.

Call of Duty: Vanguard It did not sell as much as its past installments but it still managed to reach fifth place, followed by the remake of Pokémon Diamond for Nintendo Switch. In seventh place we have Minecraft, followed by Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2022. This same company presents the following title with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, while Mario Party Superstars closes the top 10.

These are the best-selling video games of the last week of December and the first day of January, showing the most popular video games of the year in its top 10, as well as the new launches of the most profitable franchises.