Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the most successful installment of the series

Along with information related to hardware sales, Nintendo has also shared how your games performed during the last quarter of the current fiscal year. This time not much has changed, but the numbers keep increasing.

Despite the constant success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still in first place with 38.74 million units sold. It is important to mention that this delivery has already surpassed Mario Kart Wii in sales. Until last period, the work that was carried out for the console with motion controls of the Big N was positioned at the top of the series with 37.38 million copies.

Along with this information, it has been revealed that the amount of software sold on the Switch exceeds 681 million units sold, this in a period of four years. Without a doubt, impressive numbers that demonstrate the popularity of this console in the market.

In related topics, the Nintendo Switch already exceeds 92 million units sold. Similarly, a hacker will have to pay $ 4.5 million to Nintendo.

Editor’s Note:

It is important to mention that the order of the first two positions may change in the future. Whereas the first and last major DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons available now, this content is likely to increase sales for this title. We can only wait and see what happens at the end of the year.

Via: Nintendo