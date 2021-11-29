Last Friday was the famous Black friday, a Friday dedicated to sales that kicks off the Christmas shopping season in the US, but has been adopted in other parts of the world. At United Kingdom Video game sales also skyrocketed this weekend, with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, FIFA 22 and Minecraft as the best sellers.

Last week’s best-selling game in the UK was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, a title that hardly ever leaves the top 5 but had dropped to seventh last week. Thanks to the weekend sales and the bundle that includes a Nintendo Switch with the game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe became the winner of Black Friday in the UK.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Minecraft Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Just Dance 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Far Cry 6 Mario Party Superstars

In the second place is FIFA 22, a game that premiered on the first day of October and throughout the month maintained a streak in the first place of sales, which was broken by Call of Duty: Vanguard earlier this month. This new installment of Call of duty is in the fourth position, since the third position is occupied by Minecraft in its version for Nintendo Switch.

In fifth place we have Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos Montreal and Square Enix, one of the surprises of the year that was announced during E3 in June. Although it had a very sudden launch, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the best AAA game for a player of 2021, as its campaign offers a very fun linear narrative adventure with a great production.

In sixth place we have Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, which ranked first last week. Its counterpart, Pokémon Shining Pearl, down from second place to eleventh position. Just dance It is Ubisoft’s best Christmas launch, as it managed to position itself in seventh place. Other games from this company that we see on the list are Far Cry 6 in ninth place and the amazing Riders republic at number 15, an extreme sports game in the style of Forza Horizon that I called the most fun open world that Ubisoft has given us.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons It ranks eighth, maintaining good sales and its position as the second best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch. The recent launch of Mario Party Superstars continues to bear fruit, as this remake of the classic boards and mini-games occupies the tenth position, thus closing the top 10 sales of the week in the United Kingdom.