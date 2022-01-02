Jan 02, 2022 at 09:15 CET



The czech Marie Bouzkova, number 90 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of the tournament WTA 500 of Adelaide for 3-6, 6-1 and 7-5 in two hours and thirty-four minutes to Francesca Di Lorenzo, American tennis player, number 201 of the WTA. With this victory, Bouzkova adds new points to her ranking to enter the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide.

The tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) includes a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. In this specific stage, 48 tennis players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 24 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the championship and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between January 2 and 9 on an open-air hard court.