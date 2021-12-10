Maricarmen Marín is about to give birth to her first daughter. (Photo: Instagram / @ maricarmenmarins)

On the countdown! The Peruvian singer Maricarmen Marin she will become a mother for the first time in a few hours. The conductor of Women in Command She was admitted to a local clinic around 6 am to give birth to her daughter Micaela, the fruit of her marriage to Sebastian Martins.

To await the arrival of the baby, the Latina TV program recounted the best moments of Maricarmen Marin; since announcing her pregnancy to ‘Babytón’, a charity event held to help low-income mothers.

Once this emotional video was completed, the presenter Thaís Casalino He surprised everyone by announcing that Maricarmen had contacted the program to give her statements within hours of giving birth to her daughter.

“Good morning girls, here I am! Happy, excited, they do not know how much I have dreamed of this moment, I have imagined this moment so much that it is inexplicable, words fail me. We are already on the countdown, it is likely that I will have my Mica in my arms in the next few hours “, Maricarmen is heard full of emotion.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you infinitely for your love, and also for all the moms and all the people who have accompanied me these nine months with their advice, with their beautiful messages on my social networks”he added later.

Marín once again emphasized that the birth of her daughter is a magical moment for her. “I have no words to illustrate what I am experiencing, I am already in the clinic, I have already gone through the controls. Most likely, in the next hour or minutes I will be with my baby in my arms. Thanks thanks! Thank you Latina for giving me that emotional support and, in addition, for making me feel that we are a family ”.

Thaís Casalino reported that today, Friday December 10, They will premiere the song that Maricarmen Marín and Sebastián Martins composed for the expected arrival of their daughter.

YOUR FIRST BABY

Through social networks, the singer Maricarmen Marin shared her daughter’s full name, the result of her relationship with television producer Sebastián Martins.

“Since we found out about your arrival and we thought of names, there was one that captivated us and we knew it would be yours: Micaela. Every day there is less time to meet you and that makes us feel like the happiest people in the world “, posted on his Instagram.

It should be noted that, weeks before, Maricarmen pointed out that she had decided together with her husband that her first daughter would only have one name and would begin with the letter “M”. This in order that their initials are three “M” (their name and surnames of both).

The singer showed her advanced state of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram)

HOW DID YOU FIND OUT I WAS PREGNANT?

The singer and host of Women in Command, Maricarmen Marín, surprised her followers by revealing little-known details of her pregnancy such as: the moment she found out that she was going to be a mother and even if she plans to have another baby.

Through her official Instagram account, the singer answered some questions from her followers, who celebrated her pregnancy and asked her several questions about it.

“One Saturday when we were doing a live program of ‘Yo Soy Perú’ I felt bad, with my body cut. I got scared and took a COVID-19 test and said: ‘just in case I get a pregnancy test’ “Marín pointed out.

“(I was) In shock, I was paralyzed”Maricarmen stated. “When my doctor calls me and says ‘You are extremely pregnant’, that’s how I stayed, in silence“, said the singer.

His followers also wanted to know how his family reacted to the news of the arrival of their baby.

“(It was crazy. We are all very excited, I think they thought it was not, is that the truth was not my priority. And when they found out that I was already pregnant it was madness “, he counted between laughs.

