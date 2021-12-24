Maricarmen Marín told how it was the precise moment in which she held her baby for the first time in her arms. (Photo: Capture / Instagram)

In the latest edition of Mujeres Al Mando, Maricarmen Marin She linked up via video call to share details of her first two weeks as a mom. Let’s remember that the cumbiambera received her baby on December 10.

Thaís Casalino and Giovanna Valcárcel were in charge of asking the singer how the precise moment in which her daughter was born had been. In addition, they took the opportunity to congratulate her on this new stage of her life.

“Today Micaela is thirteen days old, it has been thirteen wonderful days, we are in a wonderful dream, we cannot believe it, Sebastian and I. What they said that you are not going to sleep is true “he said with a smile on his face.

In addition, she pointed out that she is already used to not sleeping for many hours because her concerts demanded that she stay up late. “Note that all my life I have woken up for my work, for concerts, but this is another house, although I do it with pleasure. The issue of breastfeeding is also not easy, but I put all the love in the world to Micaela in all these first days”He added.

During the live interview, the cumbia singer couldn’t control her excitement and shed a few tears as she remembered about her baby’s first days in her arms. The exjury of Yo Soy told an anecdote that she lived in the clinic.

“When Sebas was not there, there was no doctor, no nurse and it was only Micaela and I in the room with the clothes I had chosen for her, it was UF!”he said in a broken voice.

He also stressed that both his driving colleagues and the production team know his feelings and indicated that he is living one of the best moments of his life.

“It was wonderful because; Furthermore, you have accompanied me in this process and you know how exciting each day, each change, each dream has been for me. The fact of thinking how his face was, his look and everything was very true. Seeing it come true was really exciting. I told him everything I felt in the midst of tears and total tears “, he concluded.

Finally, she joked that her daughter will look like her and not her dad. He even said that in recent days he has been waking up more often at dawn.

