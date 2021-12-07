Mariana Moguel Robles requested through a letter to the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, to intervene in the judicial process against Rosario Robles Berlanga, because it was manufactured by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

“María del Rosario Robles Berlanga faces an irregular process, since the state in 2 years and three months has manufactured tests to take a process free as per Mexican law,” says the letter delivered by the daughter of the former government official by Enrique Peña Nieto at the United States Embassy in Mexico.

The letter, which was read by Cristina Robles Berlanga, indicates that the Attorney General’s Office perverted the legal process against the former secretary of Urban and Territorial Development (Sedatu), since a Public Ministry presented a false driver’s license .

The FGR, with the help of Judge Felipe de Jesús Delgadillo Padierna, who is Dolores Padierna’s nephew and Rosario Robles’ public enemy, prosecuted “a file without having confirmed a crime,” says the document written by Mariana Moguel Robles.

It adds that Rosario Robles has been deprived of her liberty for two years and three months, as she faces a process that violates her human rights, important precepts such as the presumption of innocence, the pro persona principle, due process and the political Constitution of the United Mexican States

“My mother María del Rosario Robles Berlanga has been unjustly deprived of her liberty, even though the crime against her is the improper exercise of public service, that is, omission,” the letter states.

According to the Magna Carta, the improper exercise of public service is not considered serious and to date nothing has been proven and

It did not merit preventive detention, clarifies Cristina Robles Berlanga.

The former government official of Enrique Peña Nieto has been kept in the Centro Femenil de Readaptación Social de Santa Martha Acatitla, even exceeding the deadlines established by the federal code of criminal proceedings, says the sister of the former secretary of state.

“Mexico is going through a delicate political situation: The actions taken by the federal government, which came to power under democratic rules, are an example of how power is used to attack the institutions that regulate democratic life,” says Cristina Robles Berlanga.

Francisco Robles Berlanga, consultant in security and social prevention of violence and crime and brother of Rosario Robles Berlanga, says that they go with the United States ambassador to Mexico to denounce the events that are moving the country away from democracy and are leading to authoritarianism.

In Mexico, the fight against corruption has been used as an argument to persecute adversaries and political minorities, said the left-wing politician.

The ambassador will also be told the facts that violate the human rights of Mariana Moguel Robles’ mother and our sister, María del Rosario Robles Berlanga, he concludes.

