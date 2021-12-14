The flagship store of Gancedo on Velázquez street in Madrid it is a dynamic and changing space that always surprises us with the ephemeral decorations that prominent interior designers are creating.

Now, to end the year strong, María Santos has created a warm and welcoming reading corner with few, but chosen pieces of furniture. A corner inspired by English country houses, in which spaces of great visual richness predominate, full of fabrics and furniture of different styles and periods.





To create it, and very much in line with her passion for antiques, this interior designer has brought some of the pieces she has in the studio to Gancedo. Small deco treasures that give life to the space, allowing you to combine old elements with other more contemporary ones.





The space revolves around a wooden chaise longue and enea, sheltered by a fabric screen with Sanderson print fabric in which tacks have been applied to the fabric on the sides, and a French pedestal are on pink marble.

At the back, a 19th century Spanish bacon table has been placed, with a set of antique mirrors framed in brass, among which the central French mirror stands out, and a mixture of ceramics, corals, books and chandeliers.





They complement the whole two French armchairs from the 70s in fiberglass and upholstered in green velvet, which helps to add a touch of color while modernizing the space.





To give it extra warmth and create an enveloping atmosphere, the interior designer has covered the walls with the Uluru Yellow raffia cladding from the Ethnic collection by Gancedo. In addition, María played with a palette of cauldrons and greens, natural wood furniture and floral prints.





It also highlights the loop carpet flooring made of white wool, or the curtain with a head of three darts with a striped fabric that stands out on the white linen and to which it has added some fringes.

More information | Gancedo

In Decoesfera | The Gancedo flagship store dresses up with gala, elegance and sophistication at the hands of Tristán Domecq interiorismo

Has inspired us

Faux fur blanket. Price: 40.95 euros.

Everlasting Comfort Elegant Faux Fur Blanket – Soft and Cozy – Couch Blanket – Soft Fur Blanket for Sofa and Bed – 127 x 165 cm – (Chocolate)

Bamboo and wicker screen. Price: before 249 euros , now 174 euros.

Linen cushion cover. Price: before 12.99 euros , now 7.49 euros.

Linen / viscose cushion cover