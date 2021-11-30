Maria Pedraza has made an impact tonight on the red carpet. The actress has arrived at the Capitol cinema in Madrid at premier from Ego, her latest movie, accompanied by her boy Alex Gonzalez. A film that has won the Best Feature Film Award, Best Screenplay Award and Best Actress Award for the actress at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.

María has opted for this cold night in Madrid for a look very sophisticated and sexy knit.

In Jared María Pedraza inspires our party looks with a hairstyle as simple as a low ponytail





A long off-white knit dress with bare shoulders and vertigo side slit has been her fantastic and successful choice. A very sexy design with a knit collar, which has been combined with stilettos in patent leather heels nude from Christian Louboutin.





A style that has been completed with a flattering look beauty: loose wavy hair, eyes with a light pink shadow and maroon lips.





Photos | Gtres