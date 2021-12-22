The artist María O’Higgins passed away at the age of 101 (Photo: Secretary of Culture)

The Ministry of Culture announced that, during the early hours of Monday, the painter and cultural promoter María O’Higgins died at the age of 101, who will be veiled at the Gayosso de Félix Cuevas funeral home from 3:00 p.m. hours this Tuesday. Likewise, the agency mourned the death of the artist, who became the first woman to graduate from the Law School of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) and later founded the School of Social Work in that same educational institution.

Alejandra Frausto, head of Culture, expressed her condolences through her official Twitter account and wrote the following message: “With deep regret, I regret the death of María O’Higgins, plastic artist, cultural promoter and tireless fighter in favor of rights. Women’s. His voice and work will continue to be valid. I send a sincere hug to his family, friends and colleagues ”.

In addition, various institutions dedicated to the promotion and dissemination of art in Mexico lamented the death of the Monterrey painter, including the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL), the Diego Rivera Mural Museum and the Faculty of Architecture of the National Autonomous University de México (UNAM), an educational establishment that highlighted the contribution of María O’Higgins as a donor of a collection of graphite drawings made by Pablo O’Higgins, entitled “Construction Workers”.

Photo: Twitter / @ CulturaCiudadMx

The Head of Government of Mexico City (CDMX), Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, added to the condolences after the death of the plastic artist. “I deeply regret the death of María O’Higgins, a pioneer in the defense of women’s rights and a cultural promoter who leaves us with a great artistic legacy. My condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace, “wrote the local president on social networks.

Information in development …