Maria Hill will return in the Secret Invasion series!

A familiar face returns for the Secret Invasion series, as Cobie Smulders will return as Maria Hill in the series hitting digital platforms.

In Secret Invasion, Nick Fury will need all the help possible to contain the possible invasion of the Skrulls to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for that reason Maria Hill returns to the action.

It may interest you: First image of Nick Fury in Secret Invasion!

The Deadline site reports that Cobie Smulders is joining the cast of the Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion, which is currently filming.

Smulders joined the ranks of Marvel Studios in 2012 within the Avengers plot, and reprized her role as Maria Hill in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider- Man: Far From Home, plus a guest appearance on the Agents of SHIELD series

In 2019, after the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Cobie Smulders was delighted to be taken into account once again for phase four of the MCU.

“I’d love to! I love being a part of the Marvel world. It is a magical and wonderful place full of kind, loving, considerate and creative people. Every time I get a call to work with them, I am always excited. I have no idea what’s in store for the Marvel universe and Maria’s role in it, but I’m ready”.

What will we see in Secret Invasion?

In Secret Invasion, The Heroes of the Marvel Universe discovered that the Skrulls had begun to replace the heroes and infiltrated Earth not only through the government but also through the Avengers.

Through careful planning and surprise, the invading aliens almost managed to conquer the world permanently.

As they face paranoia, Earth’s mightiest heroes have to band together to fight an armada of Skrull ships carrying an army of super-charged alien warriors.

Secret Invasion features a cast consisting of Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott.

The premiere of Secret Invasion will be no earlier than November 2022.

Do not miss: The 10 moments of Secret Invasion that should not be forgotten

Source: Deadline

Get hold of the best Avengers stories at SMASH Luxe

On these dates do not miss the opportunity to make yourself a collector’s item. Personalize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: Avengers, a numbered deluxe box that, in addition to your name, contains:

New Avengers: Leak

House of M

Spider-Man: The Other Evolve of Die

Civil war

World war hulk

Fear Itself

You will receive these volumes in a metallic box and in your name, or in the name of whoever you wish to give this collector’s item as a gift.

Also being read:

Everything you need to know about the arrival of Disney + Date, content and presale!

Disneyland: The World’s First Amusement Park

They reveal all the content of Disney +

The luxurious suite that hides the Disneyland castle

Hugh Jackman’s butt survives Disney + censorship