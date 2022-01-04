The world of DC ComicsIt is a fairly large one, in which they show us various characters that in general tend to have darker behaviors or personalities than superheroes in their direct competition.

The cosplayer that we are introducing you now, is the famous and beautiful Maria Fernanda, better known on social media as Fegalvao, of Brazilian origin.

She has already made herself known a few times in the cosplay world for her incredible representations and good looks.

This time, bring to light Dinah Laurel Lance, a citizen of Gotham City, is a girl with an adventurous personality, although she previously dedicated herself to being a florist.

Which no longer worked for him, so he decided to become Black canary, a heroine not so exploited by DC and better known on this side of the Rio Grande, as Black Canary.

Maria Fernanda She looks spectacular in something similar to her reinforced super girl outfit, with long blonde hair, a tight leather jacket, a choker on the neck, fishnet stockings, as well as gloves, all in black, making her look amazing in said look.

This girl has gained great popularity in the networks, and we can understand very well why.

But continuing with Black canaryWell, this pretty girl is associated with the League of Justice, in a more personal way with green arrow although for now only directly with the Birds of prey, the team with which she has been linked to Harley queen.

It has the peculiar ability to send out a sonic attack, capable of stunning enemies to destroying metal, but this time we will talk about a cosplayer who brings out a less rude and more attractive side of the beautiful woman.

Stay connected, you will see more content like this soon.