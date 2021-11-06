Josimar’s ex-partner shares images of his ultrasound. (Photo: Instagram)

She is no longer hiding her pregnancy. Maria Fe Saldaña, ex-partner of Josimar, is proudly showing off its advanced state of pregnancy on social networks.

This time, the 20-year-old shared on her official Instagram account images of the ultrasound of her first daughter, who will be called Jeilani.

“I am Happy with what i am achieving for you (I am happy with what I am achieving for you)”, was the message that María Fe posted on her social platform.

The publication was accompanied by a video of the first ultrasound she performed on her little girl, where the baby can be seen moving inside her mother’s womb.

“Just in case it’s my daughter, girls. It is the echo of my daughter. That day she was happy and they recorded her. And I did that post with the echo and the phrase. It is not taken from Google, I believe it “, clarified in another of his stories.

It should be noted that María Fe is under the care of her parents at their home in Santa Anita. Meanwhile, the salsa singer is on tour in the United States, “remaking” his life with Cuban Yanira Cárdenas.

BABYSHOWER

Magaly Medina assured in her program that María Fe Saldaña would be in the preparations for her babyshower because she has a few weeks to give birth.

The event would take place in mid-November and only the girl’s close friends, as well as her family circle, would be invited. However, no further details are known about it.

“The woman would be having her baby shower in the fortnight of this month. Will Josimar be invited? Anything can happen “, is heard in the report of the show program.

MAGALY DEDICATES YOU A MESSAGE

The ‘Urraca’ was concerned about María Fe Saldaña, who is pregnant with Josimar’s fourth child and is about to give birth.

After viewing the baby’s ultrasound, Magaly regretted that the young woman has not completed her studies and is now generating money through her bingo halls on social networks.

“He buys his clothes, he sells them, he raffles them. Try, I suppose, to make a little box. When that creature comes he will need a fairly stable economy “, Held.

In addition, it reminded him once again of the past of the ‘King of Peruvian salsa’. “She would have wanted it to be a love story, where she and Josimar welcome the baby together, but Josimar’s story is the same”, said.

“If we go back a little bit we can see that every relationship with him has a child and then they end“added.

JOSIMAR STAYS IN THE UNITED STATES

Despite the advanced state of pregnancy of María Fe Saldaña, Josimar confessed in the program En Boca de Todos that she plans to reside in Orlado, Florida until next year.

The interpreter of ‘The protagonist’ confirmed that He will live with his mother and son, as a result of his relationship with his ex-partner Gianella Ydoña, in American lands until he returns to Peru.

“ I’m staying for at least another year. I’m on a tight schedule , I’m going to be out on the 17th at the Monitor Music Awards. I have recorded a song with Oscar de León, with Luis Alberto ‘El canario’, thank God we are well, things are going well for me “Josimar pointed out.

Let’s remember that Josimar had a fight with María Fe Saldaña’s father before boarding the plane that took him to the United States. This is because the father of the family accused him of “leaving his pregnant daughter adrift”.

“There was a little fight there. I said to her: ‘you’re leaving and how is my daughter going?’ If my daughter did not have a VISA. (…) I advocated for her, to leave her in a legal, safer state “, the man limited for the Love and Fire chambers.

