| Photo: Andean Agency

Maria del Carmen Alva, President of the Congress of the Republic was presented this morning during the businessmen’s forum CADE 2021, in which he left the issue of the vacancy towards the president expensive Pedro Castillo.

The president of Congress, rejection that Parliament tries to use the figure of vacancy due to permanent moral incapacity against the president, despite the fact that it justified that it is a legal measure that is established in the Constitution.

“The issue that the vacancy can occur at any time is far from the truth. For one to reach a vacancy one needs 87 votes and the vacancy issue, which is not on the agenda of this Congress, has been in the Constitution for many years and has only been used twice “, he pointed.

Through its presentation in the CADE 2021Alva was clear when explaining that the constitutional reform project in relation to the issue of trust and the presidential vacancy, presented weeks ago by the Executive Power to Congress, will be analyzed in the parliamentary committees in order to prepare an opinion.

“From Congress we are going to defend the institutionality and the balance of powers and I repeat that the vacancy from Congress is definitely not on the country’s agenda, and also that it is an extreme issue and very difficult to approve, especially in a Congress. with 10 parliamentary benches, so, although what worries us all is the political instability of the country, people have to put cold cloths and at least on our part we are doing it “, he stated.

“We would hope that from Executive power also do it and we do not listen permanently, every week, that the objective of many representatives, who are in Congress and in the Executive, threaten us with the closure of Congress. The threats come from the Executive ”, he asserted.

DOES NOT WANT MORE DISCUSSIONS

Continuing with his presentation, he questioned some positions of the ruling congressmen have indicated intentions “to close Congress” and approve a referendum “to establish a Constituent Assembly.” However, he assured that he will defend “the institutionality of the country.”

“This objective is not hidden, which brings uncertainty and polarization among Peruvians. There are smear campaigns that try to brand us as obstructionists or coup plotters. In this regard, we must remember that this Congress has twice granted the vote of confidence for the sake of governance; however, far from taking advantage of these opportunities and showing progress, several ministers have turned out to be unsuitable people for the position “, he expressed.

“On the contrary the Executive power has made some decisions that have generated crisis, confusion. Faced with this situation and the constant attacks, we will defend the country’s institutional framework, making it clear that to convene a constituent Assembly it is necessary to modify article 206 of the Constitution, an aspect that does not enjoy the support of the vast majority of the banks and public opinion at the national level “, said.