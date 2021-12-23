Stellantis will also be present at the new edition of CES 2022. The great electronics fair points to one of the galas with more attendees than ever, and in which those of Marelli will also be. The signature of the components and technologies of the Franco-Italian giant will go with the most advanced technology available in different areas.

Those of Marelli are others who have announced the novelties that they will present in just a few days in the edition of the CES 2022. The old Magneti Marelli, now owned by Stellantis, will come with a veritable arsenal of devices for the new cars that will arrive in the coming years, increasingly loaded with technology. Sophisticated that will not only be presented on board the brands of the Franco-Italian giant, but we will also see in other Premium manufacturers.

Marelli is also immersed in the research and development of components to move to the next level of the autonomous driving. Level 3, and its driving assistants, which will have a series of powerful sensors so small they will be among the tiniest in the world. A capability that has been achieved through close collaboration with Xenomatix specialists. In addition, of this generation of sensors, they will also present the unpublished Solid state LiDAR, as they have baptized a new generation of chips.

Porsche Taycan becomes Marelli’s experimental laboratory at CES 2022

Marelli will disembark at CES 2022 loaded with news

The Italians also carry the latest radar sensors for autonomous driving, capable of offering a frequency of 77 and 79 GHz that allows them to detect objects up to 250 meters away from the vehicle. An important step forward in this field, and also in the field of lighting, as Marelli has revealed that he will take advantage of CES 2022 to present an advanced headlamp with an integrated radar sensor that has been developed for a premium manufacturer and that, of course, is not known. Only it’s German.

The component supplier will also present different solutions for the interiors of the future. On the one hand, the unprecedented 24-inch screen “Dyna-View” which, in reality, are four screens equipped with two operating systems and a new controller known as the “Cabin Domain”. Also, we will see a dashboard with haptic buttons and new functional synthetic coatings. For example, surfaces as varied as metal, leatherette or plastic parts in «Piano Black» that act as indicators or become translucent, offering warnings to passengers.

The Taycan is the electric chosen by the Italians as one of the most advanced technology demonstrators. Marelli will carry anNew 800 Volt electric motor on board the Porsche sports saloon, being able to savor the power, and the performance, that this engine is capable of offering. Everything will be revealed between January 5 and 8, and that we will tell you in detail.