Marcus Lehto worried about Halo Infinite after E3 2020

It is no secret that the presentation of Halo Infinite during E3 2020 left the fans quite unhappy. Although the foundations were already laid, at that point it was evident that the game needed much more time in development. In fact, the co-creator of the franchise, Marcus lehtoShe also shared these same feelings, revealing that she “felt quite worried” about what she saw last year.

Talking to the channel YouTube, HiddenXperia, Leto shared his thoughts on last year’s gameplay and what 343 Industries has recently shown. Even though the executive no longer works on the franchise, he is excited that the developers of Infinite heard the feedback from fans when they revealed the multiplayer a few months ago.

“I was quite concerned about what they showed at E3 2020. I think the whole community was. But, you can clearly see that 343 heard all of this feedback, and what they have revealed this year has been impressive. So, I’m excited to see all of this. I think they know what to do to make the game look and run better. The multiplayer looks great and I’m quite excited to see more. I can’t wait to play it and see how it feels. “

We definitely agree with Lehto: what 343 showed with the multiplayer of Halo Infinite We were very excited and everything seems to indicate that this new installment of the saga will please the fans. Now we just have to wait to have its specific release date.

Via: GameSpot

