Marcos Riquelme played for Bolivar de Bolivia before coming to Sporting Cristal.

Marcos Riquelme said goodbye to Sporting Cristal a few days ago after ending his contract and already has an offer in the portfolio for the 2022 season. The Strongest of the Bolivian league, the country where he had his best season so far, made him a formal offer and is waiting for the Argentine forward to respond.

“The striker who is wanted by The Strongest has not yet responded to the club. The brindle leaders are waiting for me to give a definitive answer to the offer they received today, “said Bolivian media Página Siete a few hours ago.

The Argentinian Marcos Riquelme had one of his best seasons in 2020 with Bolivar, adding 26 goals in 30 games played, in addition to two assists. These numbers ended up convincing the coaching staff and the ‘rímense’ board, who hired him for the entire 2021 season with the special approval of the strategist, who had already faced him in the first division of Bolivia.

PAST OF MARCOS RIQUELME

The 32-year-old Argentine has only played for seven clubs in his entire professional career. He made his debut in 2013 with Olimpo of Argentina and then went through clubs in Chile, Bolivia and Peru in the last season. His best statistics in terms of goals was in the 2018 campaign with Bolivar de La Paz, scoring 30 goals in 45 games.

MARCOS RIQUELME CLUBS

– Olympus

– Phoenix Buenos Aires

– Palestinian

– Audax Italiano

– University of Chile

– Bolivar

– Sporting Cristal

BOLIVIAN JOURNALIST ASSURS THAT JOHN JAIRO MOSQUERA IS BETTER THAN RIQUELME

This Thursday Luis Sandoval, a journalist for Radio Gente de Bolivia, was a guest on the radio program Fútbol Como Cancha and it was impossible not to ask him about this controversy that has been generated on social networks. “John Jairo had 13 goals this season. In the participatory and what is as a forward, I think he’s two steps higher than Marcos Riquelme, according to what we saw of the game of both in Bolivia “he declared.