. With a time of 2: 18.433, the GT3 drivers of the AKKA ASP team lead the way towards the superpole, a session in which only the 20 best cars of this session will participate and in which the nine manufacturers that compete in Spa will be represented., while the Audi # 66 has been third in, especially in Q2.

After a Q1 in which only the GT3s with four drivers took part, Q2 served to see the first real duel between the best drivers of the test. A complex scenario by the double red flag produced by Tim Zimmermann’s accident at the Raidillon with the Lamborghini # 16 and the spin of Ryuichiro Tomita with the Audi # 31 at the same point. In fact, the session was paralyzed for more than half an hour due to the accident of # 16, which made it necessary to play the rest of the session in closed night conditions. By then Raffaele Marciello already had samples of the speed of the Mercedes # 88.

Nicki Thiim, Ross Gunn and Marco Sorensen’s # 95 Aston Martin finished second.

Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon took over from their partner with mastery to sign between the three an average time of 2: 18.433 at the end of Q4. The Mercedes # 88 was thus at the front of the times table after beating the Aston Martin # 95 by 433 thousandths, piloted by Nicki Thiim, Ross Gunn and Marco Sorensen. For its part, Audi # 66 finished in third place, while the Mercedes # 4 of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Vincent Abril took fourth place ahead of BMWs with numbers # 34 and # 35 of the Walkenhorst Motorsport team.

Within the ‘top 10’ also appears the Bentley # 107 of the CMR team, vehicle with a better classification within the Silver Cup. In fact, the performance of White, Jean, Panciatici and De Pauw has served to leave behind several cars that are called to fight for important objectives in Spa. We talk about the # 22 Porsche of GPX Racing or the Lamborghini # 163 of an Albert Costa who was in charge of putting himself at his command in Q4. He too Lamborghini of the Emil Frey Racing team with number # 114 has been in charge of closing the first ten places of the session.

Classification GTwc EUrope / Intercontinental GT Challenge 2021 IN THE 24 HOURS OF sPA

