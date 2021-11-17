President Alberto Fernández will be the only speaker at the event in the Plaza de Mayo

The Government expects a crowd to support its management at the beginning of a new stage. That is the idea that will cross the entire political arc of the ruling party this afternoon. Alberto Fernandez will lead an act in the May Plaza, which aims to give a boost to its worn and cracked administration of the Frente de Todos.

In the Casa Rosada they wait for them to mobilize more than 150,000 people throughout downtown Buenos Aires. The streets will be occupied by members of all the unions that make up the CGT and the CTA; social movements, with the Evita Movement and Standing Neighborhoods as preponderant actors; La Cámpora and the political groups that respond to the mayors of the suburbs.

In parallel to the political fact, the city of Buenos Aires will surely be in chaos. The massive mobilization will cause complications in traffic for much of Wednesday. Despite being a working day, and at a time when Argentina is struggling to leave the economic crisis behind and needs a post-pandemic economic takeoff at once, the streets will be full of militants and union members from the state and private sectors. A very important sign of strength in a political key, but not very kind to thousands of citizens who see their work hampered.

Within the coalition there are two well-defined views on the objective to which today’s march aims. The social movements and albertism they emphasize that the will is “Empower the figure of the President” at the beginning of a new stage of government. At union wing and La Cámpora emphasize that it will be a support to the national government, leaving aside the proper names. They don’t want to personalize the call.

The Evita Movement will march to the Plaza de Mayo. It is one of the groups that most supports Alberto Fernández

All spaces coincide in marking that the mobilization and the act, in which the only speaker will be Alberto Fernández, it will be the beginning of a new era within the management of Peronism , in which the Government will definitively leave behind the pandemic and the deep economic crisis inherited from the Mauricio Macri administration and which deepened during the stage in which the coronavirus topped the agenda.

This new time is marked by the economic recovery is decisive to change the disapproval that there is about the direction of the Government and that the majority of society expressed last Sunday at the polls.

The CGT began to design the act before the elections as a way to support the government in the face of what appeared to be a major defeat. This projection was modified with the results of Sunday and the objectives of the mobilization were relativized at the beginning of the week. In any case, what is clear is that the celebration for the Day of Militancy is just an excuse to generate a show of force with the brand of Peronism.

“We consider the presence of the entire Peronist militancy at the beginning of a new stage of the Government, in which conditions have to be created for an economic take-off”, he warned Infobae one of the strongest leaders of the CGT. In addition, he assured that “We must stop speculation and start a new stage of reconstruction” . They want to end the dichotomy between Albertism and Kirchnerism. At least they will try.

The organization of the event seeks to close the cracks in the coalition . In the Casa Rosada they hope that the internal calm of the last 48 hours will be maintained and that Alberto Fernández can occupy a central role. The mobilization was endorsed by Cristina Kirchner, which, unlike the prominence it had when the political crisis broke out after the PASO, this time it is run from the main scene.

The CGT unit will be present at the event and will mobilize thousands of people (NA)

On the Wednesday after the primary elections, the Casa Rosada was convulsed by the decision of the ministers who respond to the Vice President to make her resignation available. It was the beginning of a political crisis that followed with the support of governors and trade unionists for the President, who had been left in a position of weakness, and a destructive letter written by Cristina Kirchner that put a limit to Fernández’s aspirations for power.

It was the moment of greatest instability and uncertainty that Alberto Fernández experienced in his first two years in office. He managed to spend it by making a change in a part of his Cabinet, demanded by the Vice President, and changing the focus of the campaign that had him as the protagonist. He was unharmed although he lost an important quota of power asphyxiated by friendly fire.

Two months later, on the Wednesday after the general elections, and after tracing the result in the province of Buenos Aires, despite not having achieved a victory, Fernández is in a different position. He seems to have bought time to enlist most of the Peronism behind his administration and try to resolve what are the limits of the influence of Cristina Kirchner in the Government.

In Balcarce 50 they consider that in the face of a scenario that, beforehand, seemed dark for the Government, with a new internal political crisis at the door, the situation is quite different. The bomb did not explode. The Head of State will be the head of an act that will help him gain centrality at a time when the Vice President, beyond completing her post-operative period, decided to move from the center of the scene.

The convocation of La Cámpora is focused on the Day of Militancy and not on supporting the Government or the figure of Alberto Fernández

The government took Sunday’s result as a victory within a defeat. Although he lost in most of the country, the comeback in Buenos Aires was installed as a victory. The sign that Peronism, despite its multiple interns, is alive . All these concepts are what the different sectors of the coalition seek to install. The truce of peace, for the moment, is guaranteed.

In this context, the event was designed. It was during a summit that was held on Monday in the PJ and in which the main referents of the partners of the coalition were present. The mobilization was called at 3:00 p.m. and the President is expected to speak around 5:00 p.m.

The CGT left the place of sole organizer and opened the game to the different actors. Among them La Cámpora, which had planned a mobilization for November 20 that, in principle, would not take place. Signs of harmony after the distribution of blame after the PASO and the hecatomb that the ruling party became in the process it went through to regain political initiative after the defeat at the hands of Together for Change.

Today will also be issued a document endorsed by all sectors of the alliance. A display of post-electoral unity that is necessary for the credibility and power-building of the President. “You have to shield and strengthen the Government. It is not to the detriment of Alberto or Cristina. We have to make the coalition stronger “reflected one of the leaders of the social movements that is part of the organization.

The Vice President supported the act that in the Government is taken as the relaunch of the management (Télam)

What does the strengthening of the presidential figure depend on? On the possibility of closing an agreement with the IMF before the end of the year and bearing the stamp of Fernández and Martín Guzmán. To give governors a place on the management radar and to have more influence in the direction of the Government.

Also of the much announced economic recovery and the possibility of being able to fully capitalize on it. Of a fruitful dialogue with the opposition and of being able to maintain balance in the power structure of the front. And, above all, of Cristina Kirchner’s willingness to agree on management policies with Fernández without self-boycotting the government.

The great absentees of this day will be the governors. Despite the efforts of the Chief of Staff, Juan Manzur, for them to travel to Buenos Aires and be present, only three confirmed their presence: Axel Kicillof (Buenos Aires), Jorge Capitanich (Chaco) and Osvaldo Jaldo (Tucumán). Most appreciated the invitation but stated that they have a management agenda stipulated for Wednesday afternoon.

The movements of the leaders in the remainder of the year will explain the direction of Peronism in the interior in 2022. Many expect a signal of authority from the President in the face of pressure from the Vice President. Conflicting relationship that was plotted in detail after the STEP, although in the Casa Rosada they assure that it changed in recent days and is having a good time. Portraits of a chameleonic and indecipherable bond.

