Veladoras are displayed at the site of a truck accident that left 54 ​​people dead and dozens injured, most of them migrants from Guatemala, in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. December 10, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS / Jacob García)

It was at noon on December 10 that the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard disclosed that, according to Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, the deceased migrants in Chiapas, they are mostly Guatemalans, so he is in communication with the Foreign Minister of Guatemala, Pedro Brolo to provide support to those affected.

On the afternoon of this Thursday, December 9, the overturning of a trailer was reported in the Chiapa de Corzo highway, located in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, at the height of the El Refugio neighborhood, the sinister took the lives of 55 people and 105 injured, according to information from the National Guard and the governor of the entity, Rutilio Escandon.

“From Tuxtla Gutiérrez Max Reyes, Subse for AL of the SRE, reports to me that the deceased come mainly from Guatemala. I am in permanent communication with Pedro Brolo, Chancellor of that sister country, to help those affected by the tragedy “

The foreign minister announced the nationality of the deceased migrants in Chiapas. (Image: Twitter / @m_enrard)

For its part, Reyes Zúñiga reported through his account Twitter that the work team of the SRE Delegation in Chiapas joins the support work for the injured by the federal government, as well as relatives of the migrants in the accident on Thursday afternoon.

Information in development …