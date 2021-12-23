Marc Márquez did not have the desired closing of the 2021 season. The Repsol Honda rider was out of the last two Grand Prix of the season as a result of a crash in one of the tests prior to the Algarve GP. As a consequence of this mishap, Márquez suffered an episode of diplopia, an ophthalmological condition that prevents seeing clearly and causes double vision. Since then, the # 93 has been put in the hands of specialists to overcome this injury and to be able to prepare properly for the 2022 MotoGP season. Almost two months after suffering this injury, Honda has issued a statement to explain how Marc Márquez is evolving and what is your state of health before the end of the year.

Although the statement published by the Repsol Honda team is quite brief and does not go into details about the recovery or its timing, yes, it has served to confirm the progression of Marc Márquez. In fact, the official structure of the golden wing firm explains in this publication that Marc has continued to periodically visit the office of the ophthalmologist who is treating him to assess the evolution of his injury. In these reviews, Dr. Sánchez Dalmau has verified that the progression of his vision is favorable and for this reason it will continue with a conservative treatment during the next weeks. In parallel, Márquez can continue with his physical training plan to prepare for the new season in which he hopes to leave behind all physical problems.

In fact, Marc Márquez wants to close the difficult page of 2021, a season in which he has experienced an authentic roller coaster of sensations and in which there have been different episodes of light and shadow. After starting the year missing the first two Grands Prix due to his arm injury, Marc was back in action with a seventh place in Portugal and a ninth place in Jerez. After three dropouts due to fall, # 93 returned to the path of triumph at the Sachsenring. However, Márquez’s physique was still not optimal and he had to wait for Aragón to get back on the podium. With two consecutive wins in Austin and San Marino, diplopia nipped Márquez’s best moment of form.