

Dec 04, 2021 at 20:12 CET



Marc Gasol only needed one game, the first with Bàsquet Girona, so that optimism has settled in the LEB Oro team. Although the victory came against a team from the lower part of the table, Huesca La Magia (89-47), no one is aware that the contribution of the 36-year-old center will shoot the team in the standings.

Marc started at idle, aware that he had to be tested in competition, something that had not happened for many months, when his participation with the Spanish team in the Tokyo Games ended. But little by little, he entered the duel to end with some star numbers, what is expected of him in the LEB Oro, the second category of Spanish basketball.

“At first I felt a bit rusty, but my body held up well & rdquor ;, said a satisfied Marc after signing 19 points, 16 rebounds and a PIR of 39, to break with his team a streak of seven consecutive defeats.

From less to more

“The illusion was there and I went from less to more & rdquor ;, said the 36-year-old center. “When I wanted to raise the pace a bit, I also held out well and everything has evolved in a favorable way & rdquor ;, commented the star, who after the game greeted all the fans in the front rows of Fontajau, who wanted to shake his hand.

In his role as president and now a player, the objective is to continue growing and continue to excite a hobby that has returned to Fontajau after some difficult years. About 4,000 viewers did not want to miss his debut and every encounter at home, and possibly away, is expected to be the center of attention.

For the technician reaffirmed in office this past week, Jordi Sargatal, having an NBA champion in his ranks, will surely make his job a little easier. Marc hopes to green laurels in Girona where he came from as MVP to the American League. Now he will settle for putting his team in the fight to return to the ACB. That is the objective and if above all, enjoy.