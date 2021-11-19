

11/18/2021 On at 22:03 CET



Marc Gasol you have already decided your future. According to Catalunya Ràdio, the center of Sant Boi will be a player for Bàsquet Girona and will announce it officially next week.

The Catalan pivot has posted a message on social networks that could have hinted at the decision of his future since it is a photo with a figure of one of Tintin’s Dupont and Dupond in a position to jump into the pool dressed with a white and red striped swimsuit, precisely the colors of Girona. In addition, he has incorporated an hourglass in his tweet implying that the countdown begins to ‘jump in the pool’ and announce his decision.

Gasoline he is training with Girona, the team he owns, since he returned from the United States after leaving the NBA after being dismissed by the Lakers and being cut by the Grizzlies. He resides in Castelldefels, but he travels to the Girona club every day to prepare with the aim of returning to the slopes.

Three possibilities were being considered for his immediate future: that of Girona, which seems to be the one finally chosen, that of Barça and that of definitively retiring.

If Marc has decided on Girona, it means that will play in the LEB Gold League and that it is definitely ruled out that he joins the ranks of Barça, something that Juan Carlos Navarro had dreamed of, who was in talks with the player to convince him that the Barça club was a good option.

In the next few days Marc will finally announce the decision officially, but all the items already point to the end of his sports career at the club of his loves, Bàsquet Girona.

The team is going through a bad streak and on November 15, the board of directors, with Marc as president, made the decision to dismiss their coach Carles marco after the sixth defeat in the LEB Oro. Jordi Sargatal took the reins of the team on an interim basis.