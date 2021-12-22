Recently, a video that has been viralized on social networks has been a performance by the Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony, where he comes out making strange movements in his jaw.

Social networks can catapult you to fame or even go viral in a mocking or critical way. Artists are the main ones to be viralized on digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, by their followers by sharing video and images where they go out doing peculiar and striking things.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the musician performed his well-known song “They seem Friday” in which he draws attention due to the movements on his face. Quickly setting off the alarms of his followers who made reference to his worn out physical appearance.

Debate on social networks for their physical appearance

The video that according to several users circulates on digital platforms since the weekend has generated a debate about the state of health of the singer ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez and father of her children.

“That Marc Anthony has so much flow that even his jaw dances”, “he is so talented that he moves his jaw to the rhythm of salsa”, “he almost bites his ear”, “when you don’t know the salsa steps but your jaw does he knows “,” what happened to his mouth, “commented some Internet users who were surprised by this action.

Likewise, other followers of the artist assure that “he is following in the footsteps of his idol Héctor Lavoe.”

The 58-year-old singer’s physical appearance has been the topic of conversation for some time on social media.

On one occasion, some photographs came to light where he also looked very different, so much so that some Internet users began to speculate about a supposed disease. To date, the interpreter of “Flor Pálida” has not commented on his state of health.

