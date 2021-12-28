The president of the club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, and the team “join Maradona’s family in grief caused by Hugo’s disappearance“, adds the club.

Hugo Maradona, father of three children, was declared dead when emergency services arrived at his home in Monte di Procida, on the Neapolitan outskirts.

Former soccer player, like his older brothers Diego and Raúl ‘Lalo’, played in Italy, Austria, Spain, Argentina, Canada and Japan, before returning to Italy to settle permanently and start a brief coaching career in amateur teams in Naples.

Roberto Saporiti (@ robertosaporit4), the coach who made Hugo Maradona debut in the First Division, regretted his death 👉 “At 16 I put him in Argentinos Juniors”, recalled Saporiti in a meaningful message on his Twitter account pic.twitter.com/AiHRaTdcrP – Telam Agency (@AgenciaTelam)

December 28, 2021

Hugo Maradona had recently run on a center-right list in municipal elections, finally won by the left.

The youngest of the footballer brothers Maradona had arrived in the southern Italian port city with just 18 years, in 1987, coming from Argentinos Juniors, after having played 19 games with the Buenos Aires team.

After signing him for $ 300,000, Napoli loaned him to Ascoli. On September 20 of that year 1987, Diego and Hugo Maradona met in a match won 2-1 by Naples.