Call of Duty Mobile: Last Snow Season 11 Comes With a winter theme Y bring back some maps from previous installments, it also debuts a new environment inspired by the North Pole region and also integrates improvements in certain locations. Therefore, in this section of our complete guide to Call of Duty: Mobile, we tell you what these scenarios are and the optimizations that the update adds.

All maps coming with Call of Duty: Mobile season 11

Starting on Thursday, December 16, season 11 of Call of Duty Mobile: The Last Snow arrives, and with it in multiplayer mode the map is added: Icebreaker, where combat takes place inside and outside of submarines. This terrain is an adaptation of the map of Black Ops 4 and retains a traditional three-line structure.

Notably this environment includes a renewal in the dive animation, in addition to integrating effects of entry and exit of the water which allows for the first time in the title, to submerge in the water and swim. On the other hand, the relaunch of the classic maps was also announced: Nuketown Russia and Raid, the latter comes with a Christmas version.

In the case of the first, a different combat style is going to be offered than its previous version while the second continues in the same way, only adding a more wintery design. Now in the battle royale, the Blackout map is added which, like the previous one, also comes from Black Ops 4.

Finally, the season brings some improvements to the stages that are already part of the title. For example Vacant, receives a brightness adjustment, general recognition and an update on the background music of the MVP reproductions.

