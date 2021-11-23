Surprisingly, Spotify is still not compatible with Apple’s smart speakers.

It was 2018 when Apple officially released your smart speaker, the HomePod, in some countries. Little by little, the apple company was selling the HomePod in more countries until it reached all stores.

Two years later, in 2020 it reaches the stores the little brother of this smart speaker, the HomePod mini, priced well below its older brother.

Well, we are in the year 2021 and after 3 years the online music company, Spotify, continues without giving support for the HomePod, pushing several of its customers to cancel their subscriptions for this reason and switch to other platforms such as Apple Music.

Why is Spotify off the HomePod?

And it is that more than a year ago during the Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 Apple made an important announcement for all users of its smart speakers. He warned that he was going to gradually add different third-party music media such as Amazon Music, Pandora or iHeartRadio.

We still do not know if not being on this first list was a request from Spotify or is that Apple did not even ask about it, but many of the users of that music platform and HomePod they started to ask in different forums.

In these forums things were heated with comments from some users who accused to Spotify having a “Child behavior“, or that the situation was a”very bad joke“and many wondered how they could continue without giving this support.

“How many comments do you need on this? More than 100 pages? I am software engineer And I understand that full integration shouldn’t take SO much time. It’s hard to understand why Spotify didn’t intentionally decide not to implement it. “Says another comment.

Currently Spotify said that would implement in your application from iOS the support for AirPlay 2, which would allow its users to play their songs on the speaker from the phone or using Siri on the HomePod, but we are still waiting.

Other options

Faced with this situation and the company silence Spotify, it is normal for many users to “headlong“to the services of other online music companies.

And among all those users many have gone to Apple Music for various options: it is the company that carries the HomePod, free month subscriptions with the purchase of any of their products …

The HomePod mini is now available in new colors

We do not know if Spotify it will take a long time in giving the service that its users want but perhaps when they give it it will be late and they will have lost many subscriptions, which their direct competitor will have gained.

Related topics: Apple Music

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe