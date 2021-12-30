Manufacturers of IoT devices must improve their security

This growth will drive an increase in the IoT security market by a similar percentage. The reason is that businesses continue to be increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks as they have more and more connected devices. By integrating security solutions with IoT devices, manufacturers will be able to offer customers real-time protection against threats.

Recent reports predict that the global IoT market reach almost 1.5 trillion dollars by 2027. In this regard, a rate of 24.9% annual growth which in that period will bring:

A very basic example that they have put in the Sequitur Labs report is that houses are built with locks on the front door for a reason and that not having such a security device installed at a key entry point is an invitation to enter. your property. The same happens with any device connected to the Internet. The adoption of IoT devices will grow a lot in the coming years and it would be unheard of if manufacturers of IoT devices did not include security solutions to protect against cyberattacks.

We need more secure devices

Connected devices offer a host of benefits to businesses. However, the need to be connected to the Internet leaves them open to attack. Today, IoT-enabled infrastructure attacks are still profitable work. The reason is that IoT devices without the proper security protocols are easy targets for cybercriminals. In that regard, until IoT device manufacturers implement security solutions to handle these threats, they are going to run serious risks.

These are some predictions that are expected in this regard by 2022:

Customers and governments are getting proactive about IoT security with an increased awareness of security needs in all sectors as guidance is issued by governments and standards organizations. Standards like PSA and SESIP will be essential. Some examples are the adoption of a zero-trust architecture and next-generation authentication methods.

The protection of AI as a central axis The market for AI devices will expand with more and more price / performance options and the vast majority of data will be processed by smart devices on the edge starting in 2022.

IoT devices are ready to grow across multiple industries such as agriculture, health, industry, consumerism and automobile.

Attacks on IoT Devices Will Increase

In the year 2022, the threat to IoT devices will also increase considerably due to an increase in their development. These types of devices during the last 5 years have been used as attack vectors to compromise networks or systems.

The moment a cybercriminal has access to a peripheral device, they can quickly and easily disrupt the activities of an organization. This will cause downtime, decreased revenue, and loss of reputation for the business. Also, confidential information can sometimes be stolen and they can then request a ransom. You may be interested in protecting your IoT devices from attacks.

Millions of new IoT devices are expected to be online in the coming years and need to be protected. Finally, IoT device manufacturers must design, manufacture and implement their products with sufficient security measures so that they are not compromised.