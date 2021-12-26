Dec 25, 2021 at 8:43 PM CET

EFE

The councilor of the Popular Party in the City Council of Lugo Manuel Lopez Fernandez He died of a heart attack at his home in the town of Navia de Suarna, when he was celebrating Christmas Eve.

In the Twitter account of the consistory, the socialist mayor of Lugo, Lara Méndez, conveys her “deepest condolences” to family, friends and colleagues party of the deceased mayor. “He leaves us a great person, always respectful and a great worker for the municipality,” says the mayor.

Councilor for more than a decade in the Lugo City Council, Manuel López was in charge of issues related to rural areas in the popular municipal group.

The councilors of the PP in the consistory are also shown “shocked” by the loss of their partner, “‘Manolo do rural’, as we all knew him ‘”, they indicate in the aforementioned social network. “A great companion leaves, but above all a great person,” they add.

Also the president of the Lugo Provincial Council, the socialist José Tomé, expresses in his own name and that of the provincial Corporation, his regret for the death of the mayor, and conveys his condolences and affection to his family and friends, as well as to the group Municipal PP in Lugo, to whom he sent a message of condolences this afternoon.