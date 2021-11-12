The latest version of iOS 15.2 beta includes a feature that allows you to check manually whether an AirTag or other third-party accessory compatible with Apple’s Find My could be being used to track you.

Currently, if an AirTag that does not belong to you moves with you in your bag or in any of your belongings, at some point, you will receive a notification on your iPhone alerting you to the situation. Eventually, the accessory will also start to ring, something that is useful for those who do not have an Apple smartphone.

But the warnings will appear only if the unknown AirTag goes a while without connecting to its source iPhone. I mean, someone could be tracked without you knowing. This is a situation that could be repeated over and over again if the spy accessory is reconnected to the harassing person’s phone.

With the new function you will be able to check if you have an AirTag on you without waiting for the notification that, as mentioned above, may take time to appear. As pointed out MacRumors, doing the manual check is very simple. Just search Items that can track me within the Find My application.

Immediately, your iPhone will begin to analyze your environment. If you identify a AirTag or other tracking device stranger near you, it will show on your screen. It will also provide you with information on how to disable it to avoid unwanted tracking.

Credit: MacRumors

If you find a lost AirTag, you can also return it

If, instead, you find an AirTag and other tracking device that you think may have been lost, the feature will also allow you to return them, notes the source. Enter the option Help return lost items to scan your surroundings and access instructions for contacting the accessory’s owner.

Please note that these AirTag enhancements are available in a iOS beta version. In case you are a developer, you probably already have this on your iPhone. If you want to install it, you should know that, since it is not a final version, it may be unstable and contain errors.

If you want to give it a try, you must first join the Beta Program on the Apple website. You will need to download a configuration profile and then download the software update. To do this, look for it in Settings > general > Software update. Yes indeed, we recommend you wait for the final version of the system.

The AirTags are small, they are perfectly associated with the Apple ecosystem, they have a battery that lasts a long time and they serve to track any type of objects, as we have pointed out in our analysis. Apple notes that should not be used to track people or pets, but this does not prevent some people from being able to do it.

To address this concern, the Cupertino company reduced in June this year the length of time an AirTag begins to make a sound when it has been detached from its owner’s iPhone. Instead of starting to sound after 3 days, it now sounds at intervals between 8 and 24 hours.