The continuation of ‘Veneno’ and the return of ‘A step forward’ are not the only novelties that ATRESplayer Premium has presented these days since the platform has launched the first trailer for ‘The Age of Wrath’, one of its promising new miniseries for 2022.

The series begins with the brutal murder of a man by, apparently, his own son. But something does not add up to it, since Marcos is a popular and exemplary boy. This makes everyone wonder what could have happened and if, indeed, he was the parricide.

Lucía Carballal and Juanma Ruiz de Córdoba They are in charge of writing this miniseries, which has four episodes in which they promise to investigate more and more in the life and environment of this young man. With a premiere scheduled for early 2022, it is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Nando López.

Manu Ríos plays this young Marcos. The main cast is completed with Amaia Aberasturi, Daniel Ibáñez, Carlos Alcaide and Eloy Azorín. In addition, we will see Sara Jiménez, María Morales, Xavi Sáez, Eleazar Ortiz, Álvaro Larrán, Dani Sabiti, Daniel Cabrera, Oriol Franco, Markos Marín, Rocío Muñoz-Cobo, Sara Deray, Joan Pedrola and Marina Fábregas.